Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,344 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,670 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 973.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 667,354 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,308,000.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $34.65 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

