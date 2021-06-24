Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 27.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.94%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 83.62%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

