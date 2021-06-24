Telsey Advisory Group Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $160.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.51.

NKE stock opened at $133.10 on Monday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $210.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,388,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

