TERA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $90,477.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, TERA has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $90,477.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00166879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00099617 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,902.28 or 0.99830400 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.