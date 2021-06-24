Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.38 Billion

Analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report sales of $11.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.21 billion. Tesla reported sales of $6.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $49.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.86 billion to $52.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.29 billion to $87.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $23.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $679.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,609,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,538,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.44. The stock has a market cap of $654.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.82, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

