Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after buying an additional 1,459,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

BYND stock opened at $147.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.41 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.29.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,692 shares of company stock worth $15,493,363. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.