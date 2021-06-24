Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,257 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,112,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $266.84 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $170.43 and a one year high of $277.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

