Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,796 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,524 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,217 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

