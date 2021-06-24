Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,725 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTA opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

