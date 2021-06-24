Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $282,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Old Republic International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after buying an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $48,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

