Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCI opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

