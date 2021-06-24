Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 1,604.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $106.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $739,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,817,544.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,221,441 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,843 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

