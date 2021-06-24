Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

