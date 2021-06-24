The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,033,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 427,353 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 3.1% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 1.72% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $710,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

