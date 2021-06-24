The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stake Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,732 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.