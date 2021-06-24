The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Cut by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after buying an additional 552,507 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,246,000 after buying an additional 322,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Shares of BX opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $100.01.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock worth $230,597,539. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

