The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Shares Up 2.2%

The Flowr Co. (CVE:FLWR)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 94,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 502,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLWR. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of The Flowr from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of The Flowr from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$85.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

