The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €64.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPW. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.33 ($83.92) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.82 ($69.19).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €57.12 ($67.20) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €52.72. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

