The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.950-3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.10.

KR opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

