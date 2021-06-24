The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Up 3.6%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $47.50. 2,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 511,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get The ODP alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,894 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The ODP by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The ODP by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in The ODP in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.