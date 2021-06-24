The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.44.

Shares of SMG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.68. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

