The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Stock Price Up 5.6%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 22,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The Singing Machine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMDM)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

