The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.94 Billion

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report sales of $10.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.05 billion and the highest is $11.55 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $45.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.66 billion to $47.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 95,702 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.