The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report sales of $10.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.05 billion and the highest is $11.55 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $45.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.66 billion to $47.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 95,702 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

