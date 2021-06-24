TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.63 Million

Equities analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post $22.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.90 million and the lowest is $22.36 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $100.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.88 million to $102.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $201.73 million, with estimates ranging from $177.19 million to $226.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

In other news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178,148 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 2,547,527 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.20 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $471.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.