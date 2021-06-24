Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $278 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.33 million.

THR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.94. 684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,217. The firm has a market cap of $596.43 million, a P/E ratio of 447.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.53.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

