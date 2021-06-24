TheStreet Lowers Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEF. Bank of America raised Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

TEF opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 347.3% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Telefónica by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 311,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after buying an additional 620,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $24,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

