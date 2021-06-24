Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.00

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 160000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Tuesday.

About Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

