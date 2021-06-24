Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Down 3.8%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 12,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 46,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.81 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.76 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

