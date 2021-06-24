TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 28% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 28% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $170,484.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,380.28 or 0.99940337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00030160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00058243 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

