TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Down to $47.98

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.98, but opened at $46.99. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 6,765 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.94%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

