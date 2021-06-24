Tower Reaches Market Cap of $3.55 Million (TOWER)

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Tower coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tower has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Tower has a market cap of $3.55 million and $380,027.00 worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.30 or 0.00618664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00040495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tower Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,545 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tower using one of the exchanges listed above.

