Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,550 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,142% compared to the average daily volume of 608 call options.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of SEAS opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.48. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

