Traders Buy High Volume of Mueller Water Products Call Options (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,180 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,203% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 283,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,203 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after purchasing an additional 308,001 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 16.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 721,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 59,127 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

NYSE MWA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.