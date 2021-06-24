Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,969 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 530% compared to the average volume of 1,423 call options.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,582,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $1,564,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth $3,105,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 154,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

