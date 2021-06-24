Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 55.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$4.07.

TSE TRZ opened at C$6.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$253.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$3.56 and a 12 month high of C$7.90.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

