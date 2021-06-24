TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of LON TGL opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £99.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 139.50 ($1.82).

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

