Travala.com Trading 25.3% Lower This Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00006514 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $111.43 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00046197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00164295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00099056 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.22 or 1.00624921 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,699,010 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

