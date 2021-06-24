Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Shares Gap Up to $14.78

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $15.10. Trean Insurance Group shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 180 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $774.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,164,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after buying an additional 189,160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 895,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 679,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

