TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of THS opened at $45.54 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.