Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.25.

TREVF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.25 to $0.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

TREVF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $146.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

