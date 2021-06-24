Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 6,468 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1,012.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW traded up $7.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $557.26. 13,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 733.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.50 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,678 shares of company stock worth $17,437,589. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.83.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

