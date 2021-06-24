Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

PM traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,978. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $100.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

