Trexquant Investment LP Buys 352,592 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 424.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 435,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 352,592 shares during the quarter. FuelCell Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 364,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,227,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

