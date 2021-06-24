Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,008,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.60. 84,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,038,577. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

