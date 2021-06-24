Trexquant Investment LP Invests $5.46 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $66.37. 63,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

