Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $974.43 Million

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report $974.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $922.40 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $767.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,933 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after acquiring an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,161,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,617,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. 1,451,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,965. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.50.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.