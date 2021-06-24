Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $974.43 Million

Brokerages expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report $974.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $922.40 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $767.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,933 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after acquiring an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,161,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,617,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. 1,451,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,965. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

