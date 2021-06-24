Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.11.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.49. 838,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,775. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 636,599 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Trimble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 220,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

