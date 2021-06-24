Triple Point Income VCT plc (TPVE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 on July 30th

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TPVE opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. Triple Point Income VCT has a one year low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 87 ($1.14).

Triple Point Income VCT Company Profile

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in cinema digitization, crematorium management, solar PV, anaerobic digestion, landfill gas, and hydro electric power sectors.

