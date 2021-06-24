Truist Initiates Coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Truist began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 138.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSHA. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $953.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,387,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

