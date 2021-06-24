Truist Securiti Weighs in on BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.19.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTAI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.73.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $31.68 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $780.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 541.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

